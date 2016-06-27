June 27 A selection of the best quotes from Day One at Wimbledon:

British world number 772 Marcus Willis after reaching the second round with victory over world number 54 Ricardas Berankis.

"Goran (Ivanisevic) just came around and shook my hand. He's my hero. I'm a bit...," Willis told reporters, trailing off in grinning disbelief.

Men's top seed Novak Djokovic, who eliminated James Ward of Britain 6-0 7-6(3) 6-4 in the first round.

"This is probably the most unique experience in tennis, playing as defending champion at Wimbledon on new grass."

Men's third seed Roger Federer after labouring past Argentine Guido Pella 7-6(5) 7-6(3) 6-3.

"I worked so hard to be here. My hope was to be here fully fit. No one knows, not even myself. But we'll see."

On playing Willis.

"I think it's one of the best stories in a long time in our sport. This is the kind of stories we need in our sport. It's a great, great story," said the 17-times grand slam champion.

Venus Williams, the oldest woman in the main singles draw at 36, after beating beat Croatian Donna Vekic 7-6(3) 6-4.

"You know, I don't think anyone feels older. You have this infinity inside of you that feels like you could go forever. That's how I feel on the court. As long as I'm halfway decent, can get my racquet on the ball, I think I can make something happen."

Briton James Ward responds to a question on whether Novack Djokovic is rusty.

"Best question of the day, that one. No, I didn't sense too much rustiness... I don't think he started slow at all, no."

Ana Ivanovic says injury was behind her first-round defeat by Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova.

"Since two weeks I struggle with my right wrist. I tried to do everything possible to be fit and recover and tape it and so on but it was a little bit sore. I feel like it caused me a lot of miss-hits."

Briton Kyle Edmund analyses his first-round defeat by France's Adrian Mannarino.

"I thought I just played quite inconsistently today. I didn't put enough pressure on him... I thought I was always playing catch-up a lot of the match."

Germany's Sabine Lisicki, who beat American Shelby Rogers 6-1 6-3, on her choice of dress for the tournament.

"Why did I choose it? For me, the most important thing is to feel comfortable and not to think about anything, and with this I feel great. I like it. I think it looks good. It's classic. So that's why I picked that one."