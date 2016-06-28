June 28 A selection of the best quotes from Day Two at Wimbledon on Tuesday:

Men's second seed Andy Murray after beating fellow Briton Liam Broady 6-2 6-3 6-4 in the first round.

"I hit the ball pretty clean today. I think offensively I was good. Felt like I could have moved a little bit better. I didn't defend as well as usual. For a first match, to get it done in three sets is good."

Former U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro, who beat France's Stephane Robert 6-1 7-5 6-0, on his targets after returning to action following a long injury absence.

"This is my comeback after three years. I'm expecting be better in the future, but for this year my biggest challenge could be finish healthy and ready to make a good preparation for the next year."

Stan Warwinka, the men's number four seed, after defeating American teenager Taylor Fritz.

"He has a great potential, for sure. He has a good game. Really talented. Strong serve. Good backhand. Yeah, for sure is the future of the tennis. But we have to see how he's going to improve the next few years. He's still also younger than the other players."

Australia's Nick Kyrgios on British qualifier Marcus Willis, who is ranked 772nd in the world and faces Roger Federer in the second round.

"I mean, dreams do start here. It happened for me. It's a good week for him. He's facing Federer next, but anything can happen."

Britain's Aljaz Bedene on how he felt during his straight- sets defeat by France's Richard Gasquet.

"In general, just felt like I was missing too much, although I had breakpoints, as well. I felt better in training, but just today when I woke up I felt something's wrong. I mean, I was ill before, but... got the runny nose again today. That's not an excuse, but you have to be 100 percent to beat those guys."

Defending women's champion Serene Williams after seeing off Switzerland's Amra Sadikovic 6-2 6-4 to enter the second round.

"It was a good start for me. I felt like it was a solid start to go in the right direction... I would be lying if I said I feel fresh, but I don't feel fatigue. I don't think I feel fresh, but I feel real hungry, super motivated, extremely ready to do the best."

Germany's Dustin Brown, after beating Serbian Dusan Lajovic, 4-6 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4.

"Dusan obviously didn't have as many grass court matches before as me. So on paper, it might have seemed that I'm going to be a clear favorite going into the match. At the end of the day, there is no easy matches out there."

Frenchman Richard Gasquet, who beat Britain's Aljaz Bedene 6-3 6-4 6-3, on taking anti-inflammatories before games.

"Sometimes I have no choice. I am working a lot to be healthy. Every day I'm working, working to have no pain, but sometime it happen. It's nothing crazy to take antiinflammatories. I imagine all the players are doing it."

France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who beat Spain's Inigo Cervantes to reach the second round, is keeping an eye on his country's progress at the European Championship.

"I'm following the soccer every day. We have time in between the practice to see a few matches."

On France facing Iceland in the quarter-final on Sunday.

"If they (Iceland) are here it's because they deserve it. They played well the last few games. It's always dangerous to play a team like this because they have nothing to lose. For sure they will be dangerous."

