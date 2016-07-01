LONDON, July 1 A selection of the best quotes from Day Five at Wimbledon on Friday:

Women's top seed Serena Williams on smashing her racket after a hawkeye call went against her during her three-set win over fellow American Christina McHale.

"I was just really, really, really angry. I had a lot of chances. She got really lucky on some shots. She just was playing great. I was a little disappointed in myself at that point."

Stan Wawrinka, the Swiss number four seed, after being knocked out in four sets by Juan Martin Del Potro.

"As we all say, it's great for tennis to see him back. He's a great guy, a really good player, big champion."

Argentine Del Potro on his victory.

"It was great. I mean, the last time I been in the Centre Court was against Djokovic, in that amazing semi-final (in 2013) which I lost. Now I came again.

"The crowd was unbelievable with me. The atmosphere on there was amazing. They have a respect to me. It's very nice just be on the Centre Court of this magnificent tournament."

Women's eighth seed Venus Williams on her match against Russian teenager Daria Kasatkina being interrupted by rain at match point. The American eventually won in three sets.

"I can't say that I've ever had a rain delay at match point. Probably not ideal. She handled it well. She played smart. It was just, I guess, non-stop action. It was like a Hollywood script."

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France, the men's 12th seed, on beating the rain and Juan Monaco.

"Yes, especially because now today I'm waiting for my match. So, yeah, I'm really happy the way it goes today because it's better to go back home tonight than stay here."

(Compiled by Simon Jennings and Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)