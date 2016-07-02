July 2 A selection of the best quotes from Day Six at Wimbledon on Saturday:

Defending champion and men's number one seed Novak Djokovic on his shock four-set loss to 28th-seeded American Sam Querrey.

"Well, just congratulation to Sam. He played a terrific match. He serves very well, as he usually does. I think that part of his game was brutal today. He made a lot of free points with the first serve. Just well done. He overpowered me."

Sam Querrey.

"Really excited. It's an unbelievable win. To do it here at

Wimbledon is really special."

Second seed Andy Murray after beating Australian John Millman in straight sets to reach the last 16.

"The run that Novak has had has been incredible, so everyone expects him to win every match. But history suggests that that's not going to happen. There's going to be a match where maybe you don't play your best, and your opponent plays great tennis.

"I'm not sure if that's what happened today. I would imagine Sam played and served extremely well to win that."

German Angelique Kerber, the women's fourth seed, looks ahead to the 2016 European Championship quarter-final clash between Germany and Italy after reaching the last 16.

"My plans are for sure we will watch. I don't know where, but we will watch for sure with my team. Yeah, I know that they (Germany) will win today against Italy. I'm sure."

Men's fifth seed Kei Nishikori of Japan, who beat Andrey Kuznetsov to move into the fourth round, has his say on why the sport might be physically challenging for players from Asia.

"Well, first of all, you have to be really strong. Especially if you are Asian, you have to do a lot of training in the gym. Otherwise, like me, I got lot of injuries in the past, playing against those big guys, a lot of power.

"It's not easy for I think most of Asian people with the body-wise."

Women's fifth seed Simona Halep on her Achilles trouble after reaching the last 16.

"I came here (to Wimbledon) very early and I practised every day, hard practices. After few days I started to feel it again but next day was off. So I cannot say anything about this Achilles. He's going as he wants, as it wants."

Ninth seed Madison Keys of the United States, who reached the last 16, on Querrey and a good day for American tennis after Steve Johnson also beat Grigor Dimitrov in four sets.

"Well, it's not dead, and I'm really happy that we're having positive conversations about it for once," she said.

"Well, it's not dead, and I'm really happy that we're having positive conversations about it for once," she said.

"It was amazing to watch Sam today. It was amazing to watch those guys do so well. Really close with both of them. It's really fun to see people who you know work so hard get to have great tournaments like this."