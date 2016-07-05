July 5 A selection of the best quotes from Day Nine at Wimbledon on Tuesday:

Czech player Tomas Berdych on the problems he was facing with fading light during his win over compatriot Jiri Vesely, when he asked the umpire to stop play in the fourth set.

"I couldn't really see. That's the fact. That's how it is. I mean, I was just asking to stop. Obviously when I ask, I've been told, it's too late, you have to finish.

"When the referee tells you that the Hawkeye is not in operation anymore - I don't know why we have to play in that situation. I don't think that the human eye can see better than that."

Fourth seed Angelique Kerber of Germany, who beat Romania's Simona Halep to reach the semi-finals, on being a left-handed tennis player, despite using her right hand for other activities.

"It's actually natural. When I was really young I just picked up the racket in the left hand. That's it. I mean, I'm doing everything else with my right hand - football, everything right. But, I don't know, tennis, it's left."

Fifth seed Halep, on what she was lacking during the straight-sets defeat.

"Confidence maybe a little bit. I didn't trust too much in my serve. I didn't hit it as I did in the days before. I don't know why. I was thinking too much ... and maybe that's why the pressure came."

American Venus Williams, the eight seed, on reaching her first grand slam semi-final for six years after beating Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan 7-6(5) 6-2.

"Yeah, semi-finals feels good. But it doesn't feel foreign at all, let's put it that way. The road was six years. They go by fast thankfully. But I've been blessed, been really blessed, to have an opportunity to be here, have had an opportunity in the past to do this.

"I don't have any regrets about anything that's taken place in between. It's been a journey, but it's made me stronger."

Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who lost to top seed Serena Williams 6-4 6-4 in the quarter-finals, on the Zika virus threat when she represents her country at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

"I was aware that it's more dangerous for pregnant women. I haven't really thought about it or discussed this at all with anybody.

"All I know is that I'm going and I'm looking forward to it and I'm excited to go and finally participate in Olympics, as I didn't unfortunately make it to London four years ago. Being top 30, I still didn't make it."

Elena Vesnina of Russia, on making her first grand slam semi-final after her 6-2 6-2 win over 19th seed Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia.

"I am very surprised. It was like a dream came true. I'm always thinking, I can do well in the grand slams.

"I was just waiting and waiting for this happen. But, of course, a semi-final is a big surprise for me."