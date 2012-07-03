LONDON, July 3 Agnieszka Radwanska held her nerve during three rain breaks and a mid-match court switch to outlast her former doubles partner Maria Kirilenko 7-5 4-6 7-5 and reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time on Tuesday.

The third seed had been the only top-10 woman not to reach the last four of a major but she corrected that anomaly by resisting a determined second-set fightback from Kirilenko in a stop-start match in which fortunes wildly fluctuated.

The players appeared to be done for the day at 4-4 in the third set when the heavens opened again over Court One, with the umpire announcing "Play is suspended for the evening and will resume tomorrow".

However, just under two hours later the duo took everyone by surprise when they re-emerged under Centre Court's covered roof.

The 23-year-old Radwanska needed just 15 minutes under floodlights to finish off Kirilenko and become the first Pole to reach a grand slam semi-final since tennis turned professional in 1968.

Radwanska will face eighth seed Angelique Kerber in the semi-finals. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ed Osmond)