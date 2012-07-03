(Adds quotes and details)

By Clare Fallon

LONDON, July 3 Agnieszka Radwanska held her nerve during three rain breaks and a mid-match court switch to outlast her former doubles partner Maria Kirilenko 7-5 4-6 7-5 and reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time on Tuesday.

The third seed had been the only top-10 woman not to reach the last four of a major but she corrected that anomaly by resisting a determined second-set fightback from Kirilenko in a stop-start match in which fortunes wildly fluctuated.

The players appeared to be done for the day at 4-4 in the third set when the heavens opened again over Court One, with the umpire announcing: "Play is suspended for the evening and will resume tomorrow".

However, just under two hours later the duo took everyone by surprise when they re-emerged under Centre Court's covered roof.

The 23-year-old Radwanska needed just 15 minutes under floodlights to finish off Kirilenko and become the first Pole to reach a grand slam semi-final since tennis turned professional in 1968.

"Today for me was like 40 hours," said Radwanska, who will face eighth seed Angelique Kerber in Thursday's semi-finals.

Radwanska, who has a chance to become world number one if she reaches the final here, had missed opportunities to wrap up the match in two sets.

She twice went a break up in the second set but both times let 17th seed Kirilenko break straight back and the Russian took the set with another break before rain interrupted play for some 35 minutes.

When the pair returned, Radwanska again went a break up, then surrendered her next serve. Her inconsistency gave Kirilenko confidence and the Russian began hitting aces at will, winning the seventh game to love before play was halted early in the ninth because of rain and deteriorating light on Court One.

Radwanska was pleased that the last few games could be squeezed into the Centre Court schedule after Victoria Azarenka needed only two sets to beat Tamira Paszek in their quarter-final.

"It is always a bit difficult when you switch court," the Pole said in a courtside interview. "I am just very happy; it is better to finish on one day than wait for another day." (Additional reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ed Osmond)