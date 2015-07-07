LONDON, July 7 Agnieszka Radwanska made her wealth of grasscourt experience count as she dispatched American hope Madison Keys 7-6(3) 3-6 6-3 to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for the third time in four years.

The 2012 runner-up, who at 13 is the highest seed left in the bottom half of the draw, needed six set points to seal the first set while the second set slipped from her grasp after a bouncing net cord handed her 20-year-old rival a break in the eighth game.

Keys, one of three Americans to reach the women's quarter-finals along with world number one Serena Williams and Coco Vandeweghe, produced a 106mph thunderbolt to draw level.

That was one of 12 aces she fired down on Tuesday which prompted John McEnroe to observe: "That serve of hers is such a big weapon. It can save her".

However, being the tournament's leading ace lady -- with a total of 59 -- could not carry her over the finishing line.

Poland's Radwanska inched closer to victory by breaking in the eighth game of the decider and finished Keys off with a forehand winner.

She will meet Garbine Muguruza in Thursday's semi-final. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris)