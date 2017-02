LONDON, July 5 Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland overpowered German Angelique Kerber 6-3 6-4 on Thursday to reach her first Wimbledon final.

The third seed proved too consistent for the eighth-seeded Kerber, who led the first set 3-1 following an early break.

But Radwanska broke back to level at 3-3 and did so again to lead 5-3 before serving out for the set.

Radwanska broke again early in the second set and she never allowed Kerber back into the match, sealing victory on her first match point to become only the second Polish woman to reach a grand slam final.

Radwanska, 23, will play second seed Victoria Azarenka or number six Serena Williams in Saturday's final. (Editing by Ed Osmond)