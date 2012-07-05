* Radwanska beats German Kerber 6-3 6-4 in semi-final
* Will face four-times champion Serena Williams in final
* Becomes first Pole to reach a grand slam final since 1939
By Alison Wildey
LONDON, July 5 Agnieszka Radwanska could achieve
all her tennis ambitions this weekend after becoming the first
Pole to reach a grand slam final for 73 years by outwitting
German Angelique Kerber 6-3 6-4 at Wimbledon on Thursday.
The 23-year-old, who cites winning a grand slam and becoming
number one as her goals, will face four-times champion Serena
Williams in Saturday's final knowing that victory would take her
to the top of the world rankings.
"I will do everything in my power to be number one,"
Radwanska told reporters before succumbing to a coughing fit
which caused the news conference to be cut short.
The third seed is only the second Pole to reach a grand slam
final following Jadwiga Jedrzejowska, who was runner-up at the
1937 Wimbledon and U.S. Championships and 1939 French
Championships.
When asked about her forerunner, Radwanska broke into a
smile at the journalist's pronunciation of Jedrzejowska before
politely correcting it.
"I know that she was the finalist here many years ago. I'm
just very happy that I can be the second one here in Wimbledon
being in the final," said Radwanska who won the girls' title
here in 2005.
"I think she lost in three sets that year but I will try now
and we will see."
Jedrzejowska was beaten at Wimbledon by Britain's Dorothy
Round 6-2 2-6 7-5.
To go one better Radwanska will need to beat Serena for the
first time. The sixth seed has a 2-0 record against Radwanska
and put her out of the quarter-finals at the All England Club in
2008.
"I played Serena a couple of times but it was a long time
ago," Radwanska said.
"She's a very tough opponent and hitting the ball very well.
Of course, she's playing great tennis on the grass.
"I'm just going to try to mix it up," she added.
SHAKY START
After a shaky start on Centre Court against Kerber,
Radwanska proved too consistent for her friend who led the first
set 3-1 following an early break.
But the winner of February's Dubai Championships found her
range and grew in confidence, forcing the left-handed Kerber to
run around court.
"We are really good friends, of course, but on court we're
opponents and you're trying everything to make the final,"
Radwanska said.
"We both were a bit nervous at the beginning, of course. You
really want to try your best but sometimes you want it too much
and your hands are shaking about, but after that I concentrated
on every point."
Radwanska broke back to level the first set at 3-3 when
eighth seed Kerber netted a forehand and did so again to lead
5-3 before serving out for the set, which she sealed with an ace
in under half an hour.
The Pole broke again early in the second set and although
Kerber had one huge chance to level for 3-3, when her opponent
put a backhand behind the baseline following a 16-stroke rally,
she wasted it sending a forehand long.
After that, Kerber never looked like getting back into the
match and Radwanska sealed victory on her first matchpoint when
the German sent the ball wide.
"My plan was to play aggressive tennis and make the points
but she moved very well and didn't make so many mistakes,"
Kerber said.
"She's played a very good tournament here and she's still in
the tournament. I think she has some chances in the final."
"She needs to play her game. She played very well. She moves
very well on this court, make not many mistakes. If she plays
like today she has a good chance," Kerber added.
