Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open with elbow injury
March 19 Serbian world number two Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Miami Open with a right elbow injury, the tournament's three-times reigning champion said on Sunday.
LONDON, June 28 Play resumed at Wimbledon on all courts following a four-hour rain delay on Saturday.
With light rain falling over the All England Club, it meant only those holding Centre Court tickets could watch any live action as organisers closed the retractable roof.
Among those left frustrated was world number one Serena Williams, whose match against Alize Cornet on Court One was halted at 1-1 in the first set.
The men's singles third round matches between Stanislas Wawrinka and Denis Istomin and Feliciano Lopez and John Isner were both cancelled and will be played on Monday. (Editing by Martyn Herman)
* Federer has 19-3 record against Wawrinka (Adds quotes, details)
March 18 Australian Open champion Roger Federer continued his sizzling form to beat American Jack Sock 6-1 7-6(4) and reach the BNP Paribas Open final on Saturday.