LONDON, July 2 Big-serving Milos Raonic powered past Nick Kyrgios 6-7(4) 6-2 6-4 7-6(4) to end the Australian teenager's Wimbledon adventure on Wednesday and book his first grand slam semi-final.

The Canadian eighth seed called upon his huge serve to thump down 39 aces, conceding only one break against the 19-year-old upstart who had rocked the All England Club with the previous day's triumph over world No.1 Rafael Nadal.

Both Kyrgios and Raonic, 23, were playing the day after their fourth-round matches, but the Australian's exertions to claim his momentous win appeared to have taken a physical and emotional toll on the youngest player in the men's draw.

Raonic, who reached the last eight at the French Open last month, is the first Canadian to reach the men's semi-finals of a grand slam in the professional era and now faces seven-times champion Roger Federer on Friday for a place in the final. (Reporting by Sam Holden; Editing by David Goodman)