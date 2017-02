LONDON, June 30 Milos Raonic equalled the fastest serve seen at Wimbledon this year as the Canadian sixth seed blasted past Italian Andreas Seppi 7-6(5) 6-4 6-2 to reach the third round on Thursday.

Raonic, under the watchful gaze of three-times champion John McEnroe during the grasscourt season, tripped the speed gun at 142mph, equalling the delivery served down by Australian Sam Groth in round one.

The fastest serve ever recorded at the All England Club was hit at 148mph by American Taylor Dent six years ago.

Raonic will take on American Jack Sock next.

