LONDON, July 4 Canadian Milos Raonic overturned a two-set deficit for the first time in his career to keep his Wimbledon hopes alive on Monday, edging David Goffin 4-6 3-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 to reach the last eight.

With holder Novak Djokovic's shock exit opening up the top half of the draw, sixth seed Raonic appeared to be blowing his chance as Belgian Goffin outclassed him for two sets.

But the 25-year-old finally began to do some damage with his first serve and slowly the match turned his way.

After breaking once in the third and fourth sets Raonic began to ooze confidence and pounced in the fifth game of the decider with a thunderous forehand to go 3-2 ahead.

There was no way he was going to let 11th seed Goffin back after that and he claimed victory with a forehand winner, saluting his players' box which included three-times winner John McEnroe.

Rather than his expected quarter-final foe Djokovic, American Sam Querrey blocks his path to a second Wimbledon semi-final, having reached the last four in 2014. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)