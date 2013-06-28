LONDON, June 28 Laura Robson was the toast of Wimbledon again on Friday as she reached the third round for the first time, five years after being dubbed the "next big thing" in British women's tennis.

Robson, who won the junior Wimbledon title as a 14-year-old, was given the unexpected honour of playing on Centre Court after her match was postponed by rain on Thursday and surfed a wave of home support to beat Colombian qualifier Mariana Duque-Marino 6-4 6-1.

With the rest of Wimbledon under rain covers all eyes were on Robson but after a nervy start she eventually dealt with the occasion, and the unexpected position of starting favourite, superbly and Duque-Marino had no answers to the 19-year-old's forehand fusillade.

"It was a great atmosphere out there today and the roof being closed just makes it louder which is really exciting," said Robson who faces New Zealander Marina Erakovic in the next round with a real chance of making the last 16. (Editing by:)