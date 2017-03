LONDON, June 29 British teenager Laura Robson thrilled a sun-drenched Wimbledon crowd by fighting back from the brink of defeat to subdue New Zealand's Marina Erakovic 1-6 7-5 6-3 and reach the fourth round on Saturday.

Robson, 19, tipped to be a future top 10 player by world number one Serena Williams, trailed by a set and 5-3 before rallying to reel off eight games in a row and seize control.

British number one Robson is now guaranteed to break into the world's top 30 after equalling her best grand slam showing after reaching the last 16 at last year's U.S. Open.

She next faces Estonian Kaia Kanepi or American wildcard Alison Riske with a potential quarter-final looming against five-times champion Serena.

Sam Smith was the last British woman to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon in 1998. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Ken Ferris)