LONDON, April 23 Wimbledon's Number One Court will have a retractable roof by 2019, the All England Club said on Tuesday.

Wimbledon broke with tradition by installing a roof on Centre Court in 2009 so play can continue even during the often fickle British summer weather.

Chairman Philip Brook told a news conference the design process would begin shortly, taking two years to complete before a three-year construction process. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, Editing by Ed Osmond)