LONDON, June 30 Round-up from the fourth day of Wimbledon on Thursday (all times GMT):

MUGURUZA BUNDLED OUT BY CEPELOVA

Women's second seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain suffered a shock 6-3 6-2 defeat by Jana Cepelova of Slovakia in the second round.

MURRAY EASES INTO THIRD ROUND

Men's second seed and 2013 Wimbledon champion Andy Murray of Britain eased past Taiwan's Lu Yen-hsun 6-3 6-2 6-1 to move into the third round.

RADWANSKA EDGES THROUGH

Women's third seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland overcame Croatian teenager Ana Konjuh 6-2 4-6 9-7 to reach round three.

TROICKI LOSES HIS COOL

A hot-headed Viktor Troicki added his name to Wimbledon's hall of shame on Thursday after he blew his top at umpire Damiano Torella following an over-rule in the dying seconds of his second-round defeat by Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

DIMITROV TRIUMPHS AGAINST SIMON

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, the 2014 Wimbledon semi-finalist, beat men's 16th seed Gilles Simon 6-3 7-6(1) 3-6 6-4 to move into the third round.

NISHIKORI OVERCOMES BENNETEAU

Men's fifth seed Kei Nishikori of Japan came back from a set down to battle past Julien Benneteau of France 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-2 to move into the third round.

RAONIC MOVES INTO THIRD ROUND

Canada's Milos Raonic, the men's sixth seed, beat Andreas Seppi of Italy 7-6(5) 6-4 6-2 in the second round.

VESELY KNOCKS OUT THIEM

Rising Austrian youngster Dominic Thiem, the men's eighth seed, lost 7-6(4) 7-6(5) 7-6(3) to Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic.

CILIC BEATS STAKHOVSKY IN FOUR SETS

Men's ninth seed Marin Cilic of Croatia beat Sergiy Stakhovsky of Ukraine 6-2 6-7(6) 6-4 6-4 to advance to round three.

VENUS STRUGGLES INTO THIRD ROUND

Experience prevailed as women's eighth seed Venus Williams of U.S. battled past youngster Maria Sakkari of Greece 7-5 4-6 6-3.

KEYS BATTLES INTO THIRD ROUND

Women's ninth seed Madison Keys of U.S. resisted a late fightback from Belgian Kirsten Flipkens to win 6-4 4-6 6-3 and move into the third round.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)