July 1 Round-up from the fifth day of Wimbledon on Friday (all times GMT):

DEL POTRO DOWNS WAWRINKA

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina came back from dropping the first set to secure a stunning 3-6 6-3 7-6(2) 6-3 victory over men's fourth seed Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland and reach the third round.

DJOKOVIC TWO SETS DOWN AGAINST QUERREY

Men's top seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia lost the first two sets 7-6(6) 6-1 to American 28th seed Sam Querrey in the third round before rain halted the match.

FEDERER CRUSHES EVANS

Men's third seed Roger Federer of Switzerland crushed Briton Dan Evans 6-4 6-2 6-2 to advance to the last 16.

SERENA SEES OFF COMPATRIOT MCHALE

Women's number one seed Serena Williams beat fellow American Christina McHale 6-7(7) 6-2 6-4 to advance to the third round.

KYRGIOS SINKS BROWN IN FIVE SETS

Men's 15th seed Nick Kyrgios of Australia beat German Dustin Brown 6-7(3) 6-1 2-6 6-4 6-4.

MATCHES TO BE PLAYED ON MIDDLE SUNDAY

Matches will be played on the middle Sunday at Wimbledon for the first time since 2004 after heavy downpours continued to plague the rain-ravaged tournament on Friday.

VENUS EDGES THROUGH IN THREE SETS

Women's eighth seed Venus Williams of the United States beat

Russian teenager Daria Kasatkina, seeded 29th, 7-5 4-6 10-8 to advance to the last 16.

TSONGA POWERS INTO ROUND THREE

Men's 12th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France beat Juan Monaco of Argentina 6-1 6-4 6-3 to reach the third round.

BERDYCH ADVANCES IN STYLE

Men's 10th seed Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic coasted to a 6-4 6-1 6-2 win over Benjamin Becker of Germany to move into the third round.

