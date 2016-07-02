July 2 Round-up from the sixth day of Wimbledon on Saturday (all times GMT):

DEFENDING CHAMPION DJOKOVIC SUFFERS SHOCK EXIT

Men's number one seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia suffered a shock 7-6(6) 6-1 3-6 7-6(5) defeat in the third round by 28th-seeded American Sam Querrey.

MURRAY EASES PAST MILLMAN

Men's second seed and 2013 Wimbledon champion Andy Murray breezed to a 6-3 7-5 6-2 victory against John Millman of Australia to move into the fourth round.

TWICE CHAMPION KVITOVA BOWS OUT

Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, the 10th seed, lost 7-5 7-6(5) to Russian Ekaterina Makarova.

KERBER TRIUMPHS IN ALL-GERMAN BATTLE

Women's fourth seed Angelique Kerber, the 2016 Australian Open champion, beat fellow German Carina Witthoeft 7-6(11) 6-1 to advance to the fourth round.

NISHIKORI DOWNS KUZNETSOV

Men's fifth seed Kei Nishikori of Japan recovered from an early break in the third set to beat Russian Andrey Kuznetsov 7-5 6-3 7-5 to move into the fourth round.

1945 RAONIC SURGES THROUGH

Canadian sixth seed Milos Raonic overwhelmed American Jack Sock, seeded 27th, 7-6(2) 6-4 7-6(1) to advance to the last 16.

HALEP ADVANCES TO FOURTH ROUND

Romania's Simona Halep, the women's fifth seed, beat women's 26th seed Kiki Bertens of Netherlands 6-4 6-3 to book her place in the fourth round.

1835 AMERICAN KEYS ADVANCES

American Madison Keys, the women's ninth seed, beat Alize Cornet of France 6-4 5-7 6-2.

1820 GOFFIN INTO LAST 16

Men's 11th seed David Goffin of Belgium overcame Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan 6-4 6-3 2-6 6-1 to reach the last 16.

1810 TOMIC OVERPOWERS BAUTISTA AGUT

Men's 19th seed Bernard Tomic of Australia beat 14th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-2 6-4 6-4 to reach round four.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)