July 4 Round-up of news from the eighth day of Wimbledon on Monday (all times GMT):

MURRAY DOWNS KYRGIOS IN STRAIGHT SETS

Second Seed Andy Murray of Britain, the new favourite for the tournament following the departure of top seed Novak Djokovic beat volatile Australian 15th seed Nick Kyrgios 7-5 6-1 6-4.

TSONGA INTO LAST EIGHT AFTER GASQUET RETIRES HURT

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga won his fourth-round match when his fellow Frenchman Richard Gasquet retired with a back injury with the score at 4-2 in the first set. He meets Murray in the quarter-finals.

VENUS JOINS SISTER IN QUARTER-FINALS

Eighth seed Venus Williams reached the last eight with a 7-6(3) 6-4 victory over Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro, the 12th seed.

SERENA POWERS THROUGH TO LAST EIGHT

Top seed Serena Williams beat Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova, the 13th seed, 7-5 6-0 to advance to the quarter-finals.

THIRD SEED RADWANSKA LOSES TO CIBULKOVA IN TOUGH THREE SETS

Dominka Cibulkova beats Agnieszka Radwanska for second time in two weeks to reach quarters and may have to postpone wedding.

She won 6-3 5-7 9-7..

ROGER FEDERER CALMLY THROUGH

Third seed Roger Federer made the quarter-finals by beating American Steve Johnson 6-2 6-3 7-5 in the fourth round.

FIFTH SEED NISHIKORI QUITS INJURED, CILIC INTO QUARTERS

Marin Cilic reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the third year running after Kei Nishikori quit with a rib injury midway through their fourth-round match on Monday.

AMERICAN QUERREY CRUISES INTO QUARTER-FINALS

Sam Querrey of the United States, the 28th seed and the man who put out Novak Djokovic on Saturday, beat Nicolas Mahut of France 6-4 7-6(5) 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals.

HALEP DOWNS KEYS TO MOVE INTO QUARTERS

After losing the first set, Romania's Simona Halep, the fifth seed, rallied to beat ninth seed Madison Keys of the United States 6-7(5) 6-4 6-3.

