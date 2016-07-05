July 5 (Reuters)HOLD - Round-up of news from the ninth day of Wimbledon on Tuesday (times GMT):

SERENA WILLIAMS REACHES LAST FOUR

Top seed Serena Williams of the United States beat 21st seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia 6-4 6-4 to reach the semi-finals.

OLDER SISTER VENUS WILLIAMS ALSO ADVANCES TO SEMIS

American Venus Williams, the eighth seed, beat Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan 7-6(5) 6-2 to make the semi-finals.

KERBER REACHES LAST FOUR

Fourth seed Angelique Kerber of Germany edged Romania's Simona Halep, the fifth seed, 7-5 7-6(2) to reach the semi-finals where she will play Venus Williams.

VESNINA CRUISES INTO SEMI-FINALS

Russia's Elena Vesnina cruised through after a 6-2 6-2 win over 19th seed Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia. She will play Serena Williams in the semi-finals.

BERDYCH REACHES QUARTER-FINALS

Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych, the 10th seed, beat compatriot Jiri Vesely 4-6 6-3 7-6(8) 6-7(9) 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals after the match was held over from Monday when it got too dark.

