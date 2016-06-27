LONDON, June 27 A round-up of action from the first day of Wimbledon on Monday:

* FEDERER DOWNS PELLA IN STRAIGHT SETS

Third seed Roger Federer never found his best fluent form but was good enough to beat Guido Pella of Argentina 7-6(5) 7-6(3) 6-3 and reach the second round.

* DJOKOVIC OVERPOWERS WARD

World number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic made a comfortable start by beating Britain's James Ward 6-0 7-6(3) 6-4 to move into the second round.

* BRITON WILLIS IN SHOCK HOME VICTORY

World number 772 Marcus Willis proved the unlikeliest of home Wimbledon heroes, sealing a fairytale 6-3 6-3 6-4 victory over Ricardas Berankis, ranked more than 700 places above him.

* VENUS OVERCOMES YOUNGSTER VEKIC

American eighth seed Venus Williams, the oldest player in the women's singles draw, beat teenager Donna Vekic 7-6(3) 6-4.

* FOURTH SEED KERBER SEES OFF ROBSON

Angelique Kerber beat British wildcard Laura Robson 6-2 6-2 to notch up her first grand slam victory since hoisting the Australian Open trophy in January.

* MUGURUZA EDGES THROUGH IN THREE SETS

Women's second seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain beats Italian Camila Giorgi 6-2 5-7 6-4 to advance.

* NISHIKORI DOWNS GROTH

Men's fifth seed Kei Nishikori of Japan overcame Australian Sam Groth 6-4 6-3 7-5.

* RAONIC POWERS PAST CARRENO BUSTA

Men's sixth seed Milos Raonic, who is coached by John McEnroe, beat Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6(4) 6-2 6-4 in their first-round match.

* IVANOVIC CRASHES OUT IN FIRST ROUND

Women's 23rd seed Ana Ivanovic suffered a surprising first- round exit, losing to Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2 7-5.

* BEGU BUNDLED OUT BY WITTHOEFT

Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu became the first seeded player to exit the tournament. The women's number 25 seed lost 6-1 6-4 to Germany's Carina Witthoeft.

