LONDON, June 27 A round-up of action from the first day of Wimbledon on Monday:
* FEDERER DOWNS PELLA IN STRAIGHT SETS
Third seed Roger Federer never found his best fluent form but was good enough to beat Guido Pella of Argentina 7-6(5) 7-6(3) 6-3 and reach the second round.
Federer sees off Pella in first round
* DJOKOVIC OVERPOWERS WARD
World number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic made a comfortable start by beating Britain's James Ward 6-0 7-6(3) 6-4 to move into the second round.
Djokovic makes solid start to defence
* BRITON WILLIS IN SHOCK HOME VICTORY
World number 772 Marcus Willis proved the unlikeliest of home Wimbledon heroes, sealing a fairytale 6-3 6-3 6-4 victory over Ricardas Berankis, ranked more than 700 places above him.
Willis in double dreamland as Federer looms
* VENUS OVERCOMES YOUNGSTER VEKIC
American eighth seed Venus Williams, the oldest player in the women's singles draw, beat teenager Donna Vekic 7-6(3) 6-4.
Languid Venus rolls back the years
* FOURTH SEED KERBER SEES OFF ROBSON
Angelique Kerber beat British wildcard Laura Robson 6-2 6-2 to notch up her first grand slam victory since hoisting the Australian Open trophy in January.
Kerber finally wins grand slam match
* MUGURUZA EDGES THROUGH IN THREE SETS
Women's second seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain beats Italian Camila Giorgi 6-2 5-7 6-4 to advance.
Paris champion labours to win
* NISHIKORI DOWNS GROTH
Men's fifth seed Kei Nishikori of Japan overcame Australian Sam Groth 6-4 6-3 7-5.
Baseline maestro Nishikori subdues Groth
* RAONIC POWERS PAST CARRENO BUSTA
Men's sixth seed Milos Raonic, who is coached by John McEnroe, beat Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6(4) 6-2 6-4 in their first-round match.
Raonic up and running as Big Mac watches
* IVANOVIC CRASHES OUT IN FIRST ROUND
Women's 23rd seed Ana Ivanovic suffered a surprising first- round exit, losing to Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2 7-5.
Ivanovic blames wrist injury for loss
* BEGU BUNDLED OUT BY WITTHOEFT
Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu became the first seeded player to exit the tournament. The women's number 25 seed lost 6-1 6-4 to Germany's Carina Witthoeft.
