LONDON, June 29 Round-up of third day of Wimbledon on Wednesday (all times GMT):

DJOKOVIC OVERCOMES MANNARINO IN STRAIGHT SETS

Men's number one seed Novak Djokovic sealed his third-round spot after he comfortably beat Adrian Mannarino of France 6-4 6-3 7-6(5).

FEDERER POWERS TO EASY WIN OVER WILDCARD WILLIS

Men's third seed and seven-times Wimbledon champion Roger Federer beat Britain's world number 772 Marcus Willis 6-0 6-3 6-4.

RADWANSKA RACES TO VICTORY

Women's third seed and 2012 Wimbledon finalist Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland stormed into the second round with a 6-2 6-1 victory over Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine.

THIEM BREEZES PAST MAYER

Men's eighth seed and 2016 French Open semi-finalist Dominic Thiem beat Germany's Florian Mayer 7-5 6-4 6-4 to move into the next round.

KVITOVA BEATS CIRSTEA

Women's 10th seed and twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova breezed past Romania's Sorana Cirstea 6-0 6-4 to move into the second round.

BERDYCH BATTLES PAST DODIG

Men's 10th seed Tomas Berdych came through a tough match against Croatia's Ivan Dodig 7-6(5) 5-7 6-1 7-6(2) to move into the second round.

TOMIC WINS IN FIVE SETS

Men's 19th seed Bernard Tomic battled past Spain's Fernando Verdasco 4-6 6-3 6-3 3-6 6-4 in a rain interrupted match to move into the second round.

