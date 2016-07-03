LONDON, July 3 Round-up of the seventh day of Wimbledon on Sunday.

SERENA POWERS THROUGH

Women's top seed Serena Williams of the United States crushed German Annika Beck 6-3 6-0 to reach the last 16.

TSONGA DOWNS ISNER IN MARATHON MATCH

Frenchman Jo Wilfried Tsonga, seeded 12th, overcame American John Isner 6-7(3) 3-6 7-6(5) 6-2 19-17 in an epic match to advance to the fourth round.

KYRGIOS SETS UP MURRAY SHOWDOWN

Australian Nick Kyrgios, seeded 15th, downed Spaniard Feliciano Lopez 6-3 6-7(2) 6-3 6-4 to set up a last-16 clash with second seed Andy Murray.

GASQUET FINISHES OFF RAMOS

Seventh seed Richard Gasquet of France moved into the fourth round by beating Spain's Albert Ramos 2-6 7-6(5) 6-2 6-3.

BERDYCH TOO GOOD FOR ZVEREV

Czech 10th seed Tomas Berdych secured a 6-4 6-4 4-6 6-1 victory over talented German teenager Alexander Zverev to reach round four.

POUILLE ENDS DEL POTRO HOPES

French 32nd seed Lucas Pouille knocked out Argentine Juan Martin del Potro 6-7(4) 7-6(6) 7-5 6-1 to seal a place in round four.

KUZNETSOVA SEES OFF STEPHENS

Russian 13th seed Svetlana Kuznetsova overcame American 18th seed Sloane Stephens 6-7(1) 6-2 8-6 to make the fourth round.

VANDEWEGHE BEATS SIXTH SEED VINCI

American Coco Vandeweghe, seeded 27, beat sixth seed Roberta Vinci of Italy 6-3 6-4 to book her place in round four.

