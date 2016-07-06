July 6 Round-up of news from the 10th day of Wimbledon on Wednesday (all times GMT):

MURRAY DOWNS TSONGA IN THRILLER TO REACH SEMIS

Britain's Andy Murray beat 12th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France in a gripping five-set quarter-final, having lost a two-set lead, to reach the last four.

FEDERER REACHES SEMIS AFTER SURVIVING MATCH POINTS

Swiss Roger Federer fought back from two sets down having fought off three match to beat ninth seed Marin Cilic of Croatia to reach the last four.

BERDYCH BOOKS LAST FOUR BERTH WITH WIN OVER POUILLE

Czech Tomas Berdych, the 10th seed, booked a semi-final place after beating Lucas Pouille of France in straight sets.

RAONIC DISPATCHES GIANT-KILLER QUERREY

Sixth seed Milos Raonic of Canada overcame 28th-seeded American Sam Querrey in four sets to reach the semi-finals.

KERBER, VESNINA OUT TO STOP WILLIAMS SISTERS

Angelique Kerber and Elena Vesnina will on Thursday be aiming to stop the Williams sisters meeting in their first Wimbledon final since 2009.

Kerber and Vesnina out to halt march of Williams sisters