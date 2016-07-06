July 6 Round-up of news from the 10th day of Wimbledon on Wednesday (all times GMT):
MURRAY DOWNS TSONGA IN THRILLER TO REACH SEMIS
Britain's Andy Murray beat 12th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France in a gripping five-set quarter-final, having lost a two-set lead, to reach the last four.
Murray survives Tsonga comeback to reach semis
FEDERER REACHES SEMIS AFTER SURVIVING MATCH POINTS
Swiss Roger Federer fought back from two sets down having fought off three match to beat ninth seed Marin Cilic of Croatia to reach the last four.
Federer pulls off great escape to reach Wimbledon semis
How did Federer get out of that? Unbelievable
Regrets? Cilic has a few after facing Wimbledon curtain
BERDYCH BOOKS LAST FOUR BERTH WITH WIN OVER POUILLE
Czech Tomas Berdych, the 10th seed, booked a semi-final place after beating Lucas Pouille of France in straight sets.
Clinical Berdych ends Pouille's Wimbledon romance
RAONIC DISPATCHES GIANT-KILLER QUERREY
Sixth seed Milos Raonic of Canada overcame 28th-seeded American Sam Querrey in four sets to reach the semi-finals.
Raonic powers into last four with help from McEnroe
KERBER, VESNINA OUT TO STOP WILLIAMS SISTERS
Angelique Kerber and Elena Vesnina will on Thursday be aiming to stop the Williams sisters meeting in their first Wimbledon final since 2009.
