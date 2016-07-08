July 8 Round-up of news from the 11th day of Wimbledon on Friday (all times GMT):
MURRAY BREEZES PAST BERDYCH TO REACH WIMBLEDON FINAL
Second seed Andy Murray reached his third Wimbledon final with a three-sets win over 10th seeded Czech Tomas Berdych.
Reliable Murray crushes Berdych to reach Wimbledon final
CANADIAN RAONIC ENDS FEDERER CHARGE TO MAKE HISTORY
Sixth seed Milos Raonic became the first Canadian to reach a major final when he beat third seed Roger Federer in five sets to reach Sunday's Wimbledon showpiece.
Raonic ends Federer's run to reach first major final
Persistent Zen-like Raonic powers to semi-final victory
Kerber confident she can beat Serena in final showdown