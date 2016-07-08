July 8 Round-up of news from the 11th day of Wimbledon on Friday (all times GMT):

MURRAY BREEZES PAST BERDYCH TO REACH WIMBLEDON FINAL

Second seed Andy Murray reached his third Wimbledon final with a three-sets win over 10th seeded Czech Tomas Berdych.

Reliable Murray crushes Berdych to reach Wimbledon final

CANADIAN RAONIC ENDS FEDERER CHARGE TO MAKE HISTORY

Sixth seed Milos Raonic became the first Canadian to reach a major final when he beat third seed Roger Federer in five sets to reach Sunday's Wimbledon showpiece.

Raonic ends Federer's run to reach first major final

Persistent Zen-like Raonic powers to semi-final victory

READ MORE

I'll be back for my 20th Wimbledon, says Venus

Serena on verge of 22nd major, again, after thrashing Vesnina

Equal prize money debate irks Serena

Kerber confident she can beat Serena in final showdown (Editing by Ken Ferris)