LONDON, July 2 Rufus, the harrier hawk employed
to scare pigeons in the skies over Wimbledon, is back safely
with his relieved owners after being stolen last week.
"We got a call yesterday. Someone had taken him, obviously
got fed up with him and left him in Wimbledon Park," said owner
Wayne Davis.
His handler Imogen Davis was beside herself with relief.
"We were ecstatic," she told BBC Television as Rufus posed
proudly for the viewers.
In a country where pets are as big an obsession as
discussing the weather, Rufus has become an instant celebrity.
After vets checked him over and gave him a bath, the hawk
perched on Imogen's arm with his Wimbledon accreditation badge
marked; “"Rufus: Bird Scarer."
The only problem is that he has been over-cosseted since his
safe return. He is too full of food to fly but the Davis family
reported he will be back on patrol again on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Paul Majendie, editing by Ed Osmond)