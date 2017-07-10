FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 hours ago
Tennis-Rybarikova charges into first slam quarter-final
#Tennis News
July 10, 2017 / 1:36 PM / 20 hours ago

Tennis-Rybarikova charges into first slam quarter-final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Magdalena Rybarikova is through to her first grand slam quarter-final after she produced some sparkling all-court tennis to defeat Croatian qualifier Petra Martic 6-4 2-6 6-3 at Wimbledon on Monday.

The Slovak, ranked 87, is rare in the women's game - a player willing to abandon the security of the baseline and rush the net in the heat of battle.

In a tight last-16 clash, the two players matched each other from the back of the court, exchanging stinging drives. But it was Rybarikova's willingness to charge the net behind her sliced backhand on crucial points that proved the difference.

The 28-year-old, who had never made it past the Wimbledon third round previously, will next face the winner of the match between Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki and American Coco Vandeweghe.

Reporting by Pravin Char; editing by Mark Heinrich

