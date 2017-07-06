Tennis-Wimbledon round-up from day five
LONDON, July 7 Round-up of day five at the Wimbledon championships on Friday:
LONDON, July 6 American tennis player Bethanie Matteck-Sands was stretchered off court, screaming in pain, after her second-round match at Wimbledon was halted at one set all on Thursday.
The player, who appeared to suffer a knee injury when she stumbled mid-court at the beginning of the third set, was treated by doctors for more than 20 minutes on court, and given oxygen.
"Help me, help me please," she screamed, as medics placed her on a stretcher. "It hurts, hurts so much."
LONDON, July 7 Andy Murray came through a thrilling encounter against Italian showman Fabio Fognini to book his spot in the fourth round of Wimbledon with a 6-2 4-6 6-1 7-5 victory on Friday.
July 7 (Gracenote) - Results from the Wimbledon Men's Singles Round 3 matches on Friday 1-Andy Murray (Britain) beat 28-Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-2 4-6 6-1 7-5 Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat Ruben Bemelmans (Belgium) 7-6(3) 6-4 7-6(3) 4-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat 30-Karen Khachanov (Russia) 6-1 6-4 7-6(3) Benoit Paire (France) beat Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) 6-2 7-6(3) 6-3 7-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat 26-Steve Johnson (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(3) 6-4 18-Robe