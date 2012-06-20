LONDON, June 20 Champion Novak Djokovic and
French Open winner Maria Sharapova were named as top seeds for
Wimbledon as the grasscourt grand slam mostly followed the
rankings to draw up the list for the championships that begin on
Monday.
In the men's side, Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray
completed the top four while defending women's champion Petra
Kvitova was seeded forth.
Serena Williams was seeded sixth but her sister Venus,
champion five times in southwest London, will be the one player
the majority of the seeds will want to avoid as she missed out
on a top 32 placing since she is currently ranked 55th.
Rising talent Bernard Tomic was the main beneficiary of
Wimbledon's policy to take grasscourt form into consideration
and the Australian was bumped up to 20th seed from his world
ranking of 27.
Three-times men's runner-up Andy Roddick squeezed into the
seedings following the withdrawal of world number 15 Frenchman
Gael Monfils through injury. The American, ranked 33rd, was
named as the 30th seed.
