LONDON, June 23 Serena Williams has good news
for women's tennis - she has no plans to quit the sport and
neither, as far as she knows, does sister Venus.
"I have no intention of stopping, and I don't think she does
either," the 13-times grand-slam winner who, with her older
sister has been one of the biggest characters in women's tennis
for a decade and a half, said on Saturday.
"I enjoy being out there on the court so much and I've been
having so much fun, so it's been great."
Despite her upbeat language, the 30-year-old American, who
made a shock first-round exit at the French Open last month,
seemed gloomy at a news conference at Wimbledon where she will
begin the task of trying to win a fifth title next week.
Venus, who already has five, has slipped down the world
rankings since being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease. She
lasted until the second round at Roland Garros but Serena's
opening-match defeat by Frenchwoman Virginie Razzano was the
biggest upset of the tournament.
Serena, dressed all in black and less talkative than usual,
said on Saturday that the Paris loss would not affect her
confidence for Wimbledon, which begins on Monday.
"I think losing makes me even more motivated," said Serena,
who will play Czech Barbora Zahlavova Strycova in the first
round.
"Every experience to me is a learning experience. If you
don't learn from it then it will keep happening, so..."
Serena, ranked sixth in the world, said Wimbledon was always
a special tournament for her and she was excited about the idea
of defending her Olympic doubles title with Venus on the same
courts in July and August.
"That would be great if we had an opportunity to play
doubles again. I guess we're defending doubles Olympic
champions, so it's kind of cool."
Arriving in London had whetted her appetite for the Games
even more, the former world number one said.
"It's getting closer and closer and I'm getting more
excited. I was in London yesterday and I saw a guy with a USA
jacket on. I was like, 'Oh, man, this is really happening'.
"It's a great feeling, and I love that feeling. So I'm
getting little butterflies in my stomach.
"I played two Olympics, which is pretty awesome, and have
two gold medals, which is even better.
"It's just an experience I never thought I would have. As a
tennis player you get to play grand slams, which you get to play
every other week it seems. You don't think about the Olympics.
It's just an added bonus."
When the day finally did come to quit, would it be hard to
fill the hole that tennis would leave in her life, Serena was
asked.
"Probably, yeah, but you have to make adjustments, for
sure," she said. "Who knows, maybe I'll become a rock star."
Did she have any plans in that direction? Serena allowed
herself a rare smile. "No chance," she said.
