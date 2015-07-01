LONDON, July 1 Top seed Serena Williams was kept waiting to get on Centre Court but she swept aside big-serving Hungarian Timea Babos 6-4 6-1 inside an hour on Wednesday to reach the Wimbledon third round.

Following on from an epic five-set men's match between Marin Cilic and Ricardas Berankis, the world number one and five-times Wimbledon champion was not about to hang around.

She broke her 93rd-ranked opponent in the opening games of both sets, wrapping up the first in 34 minutes, and never looked in any danger despite having to salvage two break points in the fourth game of the second set.

"I'm definitely playing well," she said as she came off court after 59 minutes. "I had to pick up my game today. She has such a huge serve."

Williams's next opponent will be Heather Watson, the only British woman to reach the second round. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)