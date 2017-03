LONDON, July 1 Champion Serena Williams, the overwhelming favourite to lift a sixth Wimbledon title, suffered a shock fourth-round defeat when she was beaten 6-2 1-6 6-4 by Germany's Sabine Lisicki on Monday.

The American, who had been on a 34-match winning streak and had lost just twice all year, relinquished a 4-2 lead in the third set to bow out after two hours four minutes. (Editing by Ed Osmond)