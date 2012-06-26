LONDON, June 26 Four-times champion Serena
Williams made an excellent start to Wimbledon on Tuesday, coming
through an athletic first-round match against Czech Barbora
Zahlavova Strycova that was tougher than the 6-2 6-4 scoreline
would suggest.
The Czech, ranked 62nd in the world, was a dogged,
determined opponent for the sixth seed on Court Two, chasing
down every ball.
However, she found Serena's powerful first serve tough to
handle, staggering backwards like a punch-drunk boxer when the
ball thundered towards her.
Serena, whose older sister Venus lost in the first round on
Monday, will face either Johanna Larsson of Sweden or Hungarian
qualifier Melinda Czink in the second round.
(Reporting by Clare Fallon; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)