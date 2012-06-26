LONDON, June 26 Four-times champion Serena Williams made an excellent start to Wimbledon on Tuesday, coming through an athletic first-round match against Czech Barbora Zahlavova Strycova that was tougher than the 6-2 6-4 scoreline would suggest.

The Czech, ranked 62nd in the world, was a dogged, determined opponent for the sixth seed on Court Two, chasing down every ball.

However, she found Serena's powerful first serve tough to handle, staggering backwards like a punch-drunk boxer when the ball thundered towards her.

Serena, whose older sister Venus lost in the first round on Monday, will face either Johanna Larsson of Sweden or Hungarian qualifier Melinda Czink in the second round. (Reporting by Clare Fallon; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)