By Clare Fallon
LONDON, June 26 Four-times champion Serena
Williams made an excellent start to Wimbledon on Tuesday, coming
through an athletic first-round match against Czech Barbora
Zahlavova Strycova that was tougher than the 6-2 6-4 scoreline
would suggest.
The Czech, ranked 62nd in the world, was a dogged,
determined opponent for the sixth seed on Court Two, chasing
down every ball.
However, she found Serena's powerful first serve tough to
handle, staggering backwards like a punch-drunk boxer when the
ball thundered towards her.
Serena served for the match at 5-3 but Zahlavova Strycova
broke her in a long ninth game, after forcing the American to
slide across the grass to save two of three breakpoints.
Serena, who last won here two years ago, broke straight
back, taking the victory on her second matchpoint and letting
out a scream of joy when the Czech put a forehand long.
Serena, whose older sister Venus lost in the first round on
Monday, will face Hungarian qualifier Melinda Czink in the
second round.
She may hope to be on a bigger court next time, having
wondered aloud at previous Wimbledon tournaments why she was so
often scheduled to be on the smaller Court Two.
Asked about that complaint on Tuesday, Serena was reluctant
to reply.
"I just can't talk about that right now, I'm not in the
mood," she told a news conference.
She was more forthcoming when asked what she had learnt from
her shock first-round defeat at the French Open last month.
"I learnt that... you've got to keep going," she said. "I
was playing excellent before Paris.
"I was really disappointed, obviously I was extremely
disappointed. But," she added with a laugh, "as Kelly Clarkson
says, what doesn't kill you makes you stronger."
Serena said she was delighted to be have been confirmed on
the U.S. Olympic team on Tuesday and was looking forward to
defending her doubles title with Venus next month at Wimbledon.
"I love playing doubles with her normally but especially at
the Olympics. It's a whole another level. I really enjoy the
opportunity to play with her, so it is real cool."
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)