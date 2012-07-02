(Adds details)
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, July 2 Four-times champion Serena
Williams dug deep on Monday to book a place in the Wimbledon
quarter-finals, seeing off 'golden-set' challenger Yaroslava
Shvedova 6-1 2-6 7-5 just in time before the rain came back down
at a gloomy All England Club.
Kazakhstan's Shvedova, who became the first player to win a
set at a grand slam without dropping a point in the previous
round, troubled the American as the dark clouds gathered above
Court Two but was undone by a late flurry of pace and power.
Williams, the sixth seed, took just 26 minutes to race to a
first set lead. She dominated with her more powerful serve and
ground strokes but was made to work much harder from then on as
Shvedova found her rhythm.
The American, watched by her sister Venus and her father,
went down a break at 4-2 in the second as she started to
struggle with her movement.
Shvedova began hitting the lines with a piercing backhand
that had Williams flailing and she sealed the set with another
screaming effort that sailed past the American.
With Williams's performance so far as temperamental as the
British Wimbledon weather, the final set was a much more even
contest, both women exchanging blows in lengthening rallies.
Four break points came and went for Williams as Shvedova dug
in with some brilliant shots. But the Kazakh was undone by two
double faults that put her in trouble and left her 6-5 down.
With light rain now trickling down on court Williams
produced a superb lobbed backhand in the final game that had the
crowd cheering before a blazing backhand sent Shvedova lunging
in vain and sealed victory in just under two hours.
"I felt fine out there I think we both wanted to keep
playing because it was so deep into the match," Williams said.
"I'm not tired so I feel good. I feel like I can play so
much better than what I have been playing."
Williams, 30, and 13-times grand slam champion, will next
face holder Petra Kvitova.
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)