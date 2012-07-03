LONDON, July 3 Serena Williams beat defending Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3 7-5 to reach the semi-finals on Tuesday.

The American sixth seed edged a high-quality tussle under the Centre Court roof, overpowering the fourth-seeded Czech to set up a semi-final against either Victoria Azarenka or Tamira Paszek.