Tennis-Delray Beach International men's singles semifinal results
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(2)
LONDON, July 3 Petra Kvitova's hopes of defending her Wimbledon title were shot to pieces in a hail of Centre Court canon fire from Serena Williams who ousted the defending champion 6-3 7-5 in their quarter-final on Tuesday.
The quality of tennis on show could have graced a final as both players tore into each other with rasping serves and ferocious groundstrokes, but it was the greater power and fight of the four-times winner that won out.
She broke in the sixth game of the first set when Kvitova sent a crosscourt forehand wide and then closed it out when the Czech sent a backhand return long.
Williams saved break point in the 10th game of the second and then made her opponent pay, breaking the very next game before serving it out to set up a semi-final against either Belarus's Victoria Azarenka or Austria's Tamira Paszek. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)
DUBAI, Feb 25 Seventh seed Elina Svitolina overpowered former world number one Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-2 to claim the Dubai Open on Saturday, the sixth, and biggest, title of her career.
Feb 25 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga stayed on course for a second successive title as he knocked out Australia's defending champion Nick Kyrgios 7-6(5) 2-6 6-4 to reach the Marseille Open final on Saturday.