LONDON, July 5 Serena Williams roared into a her seventh Wimbledon singles final with a 6-3 7-6 victory over Victoria Azarenka on Thursday.

The 30-year-old American, contesting a 21st grand slam semi-final, was unstoppable in the opening set as Belarus's Azarenka barely got a sniff of a chance.

However, the second set was a much tighter affair as Azarenka clawed her way into the match, breaking the Williams serve for the first time in the sixth game.

She pushed the four-times champion into a tiebreak and saved a match point when Williams lobbed long but gave her opponent another chance and the American took it with her 24th ace.

She will face Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska in Saturday's final.

