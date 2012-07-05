(Adds details, quotes)
* Williams beats Azarenka 6-3 7-6
* American to play Radwanska in final
* Sixth seed hits record 24 aces
By Ed Osmond
LONDON, July 5 Serena Williams produced another
staggering display of power serving to reach her seventh
Wimbledon singles final with a 6-3 7-6 victory over Victoria
Azarenka on Thursday.
The 30-year-old American, contesting a 21st grand slam
semi-final, fired down a tournament record 24 aces to snuff out
the challenge of the second-seeded Belarusian who clung on
bravely to force a second-set tiebreak.
Azarenka saved one match point at 5-6 but Williams blasted
down another ace to seal it 8-6, moving to the brink of her 14th
grand slam singles title and first since overcoming
career-threatening injuries and illness.
She crouched down and started roaring with delight before
shaking hands with her opponent and jumping up and down on
Centre Court in scenes of unbridled joy.
"It definitely is quite special," sixth-seeded Williams told
a news conference. "I feel like just getting there and doing so
well is pretty cool.
"I'm just trying to do the best that I can. I have so much
appreciation for every moment on the court. I really take pride
in playing in such amazing tournaments such as this.
Williams, who reached the doubles semi-finals with her
sister Venus later on Thursday, said she was not aware she was
serving so well.
"I honestly didn't feel great on my serve today," she said.
"I thought my serve was off and clearly it wasn't.
"My game is pretty aggressive and I was just trying to play
my game. My serve is mean and as I get older I rely on it a bit
more."
Williams dominated the first set in the sunshine, barely
conceding a point on her own serve and regularly threatening to
break Azarenka.
The second set was much tighter, however, as Azarenka clawed
her way into the match, finding the range on her dipping
groundstrokes and breaking the Williams serve for the first time
in the sixth game.
The Australian Open winner pushed the four-times Wimbledon
champion into a tiebreak and saved a match point when Williams
lobbed long but the American took her next opportunity with yet
another ace to seal victory in 96 minutes.
"I've been working so hard, I really wanted it," Williams
said.
"She was playing well and I got a little tight in the second
set. I was looking too far in the future. I was just getting
excited that I was so close, but I can't do that. I was happy to
get through that second-set tiebreak."
The American will play Polish third seed Agnieszka Radwanska
in Saturday's final.
"My biggest challenge is Agnieszka is really, really good at
everything," Williams said. "She has unbelievable hands. She's
running every ball down.
"It's going to be challenging. She's already ranked ahead of
me, so I think it will be a really good match."
