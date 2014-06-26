Tennis-Ill Kyrgios pulls out of quarterfinal clash with Federer
March 17 Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
(Adds quotes)
By David Goodman
LONDON, June 26 Serena Williams showed no ill-effects from a late-night doubles outing, barely breaking sweat in a 6-1 6-1 thrashing of South Africa's Chanelle Scheepers to reach the third round on Thursday.
The American top seed was first up on Court One on Thursday, having had to wait until 9pm the previous evening to clinch a three-set win with sister Venus, but looked fresh and eager to make short work of 94th-ranked Scheepers.
"I didn't sleep well yesterday. But I think I was just ready for my match," she told reporters after confirming she had suffered no ill-effects from the doubles tussle, during which she also took a tumble into a courtside spectator.
"(I) had some lovely gent who was able to break my fall," she joked.
Having dropped only three games in the previous round, Serena was even more convincing as she overpowered Scheepers, sending down eight aces and hitting 26 winners as she wrapped up proceedings in only 49 minutes.
The world No.1, who went out at this stage of last month's French Open, next faces Alize Cornet, who has already beaten the American this year.
The French 25th seed defeated Petra Cotkovska 6-4 5-7 6-3 to set up what Serena expects to be a more challenging test than Thursday's romp.
"Well, Cornet, she does everything good. That's why she was able to get a good win off of me," Serena said when asked about the imminent rematch.
"She never gives up, she's a big fighter ... But I'm ready. It's time for me to step up my game and do what I know I can do and do what I'm best at."
First, however, she will put her feet up in front of the TV to watch the U.S. soccer team in Thursday's World Cup clash with Germany in Brazil.
"Once I get out of here I'm going to go home and, you know, sit down on the couch and just get to watch. Go USA!" (Editing by Pritha Sarkar and Martyn Herman)
March 17 Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the La Liga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Las Palmas v Villarreal (1945) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Eibar v Espanyol (1200) Athletic Club v Real Madrid (1515) Alaves v Real Sociedad (1730) Real Betis v Osasuna (1945) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) Leganes v Malaga (1100) Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (1515) Deportivo Coruna v Celta Vigo (1730) Sporting Gijon v Gr
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Aberdeen v Hearts (1215) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Ross County (1500) Kilmarnock v Partick Thistle (1500) Motherwell v St. Johnstone (1500) Rangers v Hamilton Academical (1500) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) Dundee v Celtic (1230)