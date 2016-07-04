LONDON, July 4 World number one Serena Williams kept her bid for a record-equalling 22nd grand slam title on track at Wimbledon, overpowering Russian 13th seed Svetlana Kuznetsova in a 7-5 6-0 in the fourth-round on Monday.

Kuznetsova, a double grand slam winner and three-times Wimbledon quarter-finalist, beat Williams on a hardcourt at the Miami Open in March.

But on this occasion the six-times Wimbledon champion was too hot to handle, beginning the match as if late for an Independence Day appointment, serving a succession of aces and then hitting a brace of groundstroke winners, one off each wing, to break the Russian in the fourth game.

Kuznetsova battled her way back, varying her pace by mixing in slices and drop shots on a surface on which both players at times struggled to keep their footing.

Williams -- bidding to equal Steffi Graf's professional-era record of 22 grand slam singles titles -- eventually shaded a first set that featured five breaks of serve and a break for drizzle when the Centre Court roof was closed.

She ran though her opponent without losing another game after play resumed at 5-5 in the first set. (Reporting by John Stonestreet,)