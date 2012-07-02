By Neil Maidment
| LONDON, July 2
LONDON, July 2 Dealing with screaming fans
jostling for photos and autographs is part of the job for
Wimbledon's serial winners, but it would seem some are being
asked to practice a little more than others.
A wet and windy Court Two was chosen as the fitting venue
for four-times Wimbledon champion Serena Williams to face Kazakh
Yaroslava Shvedova on Monday, but before that battle could
commence another one was already brewing in just getting there.
Hoards of excited fans eager to get a glimpse of the 13-time
grand slam winner flocked to see her make the long walk down
from the locker room.
All were on standby once more when she returned victorious
after a 6-1 2-6 7-5 win.
"I was totally mobbed. Literally I thought I was going to
fall down today after the match. I guess that comes with the
territory. I don't know. It was crazy out there today," Williams
told reporters.
"I've never heard them scream so loud."
While Williams was busy seeing off a battling Shvedova as
the rain came down, Ana Ivanovic and Victoria Azarenka were
limbering up for a match among the serene roof-covered
conditions of Centre Court despite not having a Wimbledon title
between them.
Asked if she thought organisers should reconsider putting
the game's biggest names on outside courts, Williams agreed, but
was eager to remind reporters that security aside, she can look
after herself.
"I wasn't scared. Nobody going to knock me over for real.
I'd like to see that happen... maybe that's why I got on
Court Two, because they knew I could back myself up."
But the 30-year-old is getting used to tackling the All
England Club on foot, even walking to Wimbledon today with an
entourage trailing behind, one holding an umbrella over her as
black clouds loomed above the venue.
The route to Court Two, which dips past a towering Centre
Court and winds between other smaller courts, is one she knows
well having mysteriously been placed there a lot in previous
years together with her sister Venus, despite both being in
their pomp at the time.
Having made it into Tuesday's quarter-finals, Williams can
be sure of moving at least one ratchet higher on the schedule
with her match against holder Petra Kvitova to be played on
either Centre Court or Court One.
Asked if she was confident Williams replied: "Well, I'm
Serena Williams; I'm very confident."
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)