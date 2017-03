LONDON, July 12 Novak Djokovic moved a step closer to a third Wimbledon title as he claimed the first set in Sunday's final against Roger Federer on a tiebreak.

Federer, chasing a record eighth Wimbledon title, landed the first punch in the set, breaking the Djokovic serve to love for a 4-2 lead when the world number one netted a straightforward mid-court backhand.

But the second-seeded Swiss's serve, which had been functioning with laser precision throughout the tournament, then faltered allowing Djokovic to break back immediately.

Both players stayed strong to force the tiebreak where Serb Djokovic raced into a 6-1 lead and closed it out when Federer served his first double fault of the match. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)