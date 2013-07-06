LONDON, July 6 Marion Bartoli took the first set of the Wimbledon final 6-1 against an out of sorts Sabine Lisicki on a sun-drenched Centre Court on Saturday.

Lisicki, the 23rd seed, broke the Frenchwoman's serve in the opening game of the match but Bartoli broke straight back and took advantage of a catalogue of unforced errors by the German to secure the set in 31 minutes.

Lisicki's booming serve never functioned smoothly and Bartoli, seeded 15th, kept the ball away from her dangerous forehand to move within one set of her first grand slam title.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond)