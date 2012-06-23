LONDON, June 23 After the stellar delight of
winning the French Open to complete a career grand slam, Maria
Sharapova has come back down to earth at Wimbledon, scene of one
of her greatest disappointments a year ago.
"I was walking around for three days with the biggest
smile," Sharapova told a Wimbledon news conference on Saturday,
recalling her Roland Garros triumph a fortnight ago. "Then I got
here and I better get back to reality."
Reality meant getting used to grass again, and learning from
the experience of losing to Czech Petra Kvitova in last year's
Wimbledon final, said Sharapova, world number one since her
Paris victory.
"As tough as it is to lose grand slam finals, probably one
of the toughest things for a tennis player, it's really about
getting yourself back out there and improving and hoping for
another chance," the Russian said.
First, she had needed to get used to grass again, with a
week of practice at Wimbledon, after dominating the red clay at
Roland Garros.
"I think it's the toughest back-to-back grand slam-wise, no
doubt, especially if you're coming off a French Open win or a
final. As much as you want to celebrate and enjoy, you come here
and it's like a whole new ballgame.
"It's certainly an adjustment. The first two days you're
like: 'Wait, I can't really slide that much'. So you have to
take a few more steps.
"But the first few days are always so much fun. It's such a
different balance, a fast game. I feel like coming from the clay
you learn so much about the point and the development of the
rally. You get on grass and...you're not playing more than
five-ball rallies."
Sharapova, who still has to take particular care of her
shoulder after surgery in 2008, said she would be careful not to
get over-confident at Wimbledon.
"I always think if you think everything is great and you're
feeling good, then you should be extremely worried," said
Sharapova, who won Wimbledon in 2004 and faces Australian
Anastasia Rodionova in her opening match this time.
After the All-England tournament comes the London Olympic
tennis event at Wimbledon and Sharapova said she was looking
forward to competing in her first Games, and to carrying the
Russian flag at the opening ceremony.
"It was (a) huge (honour)," she said. "I had to read the
text message five times and read it to other people to make sure
I got it correct.
"I got (the request) in the morning after my third round at
the French Open," she said, adding with a smile: "I was very
happy to accept."
(Writing by Clare Fallon in Eastbourne; editing by Ed Osmond)