Tennis-Top seed Svitolina out of Malaysian Open with leg injury
March 1 Defending champion Elina Svitolina withdrew from the Malaysian Open with a leg injury ahead of her second round match against Nao Hibino on Wednesday.
LONDON, June 26 Former Wimbledon champion and third seed Maria Sharapova was knocked out of the tournament in the second round by Portuguese qualifier Michelle Larcher De Brito on a dramatic Wednesday.
The tall Russian was scheduled on Court Two and never looked happy against a tenacious opponent ranked 131 in the world, losing 6-3 6-4 to leave the women's draw in tatters after the earlier withdrawal of second seed Victoria Azarenka.
Former world No.1 Sharapova needed treatment when trailing 4-3 in the second set after slipping and doing the splits behind the baseline, holding her hip after tumbling to the ground.
She went off court to be treated and resumed after a near 10-minute stoppage but the 2004 champion could not avoid one of her worst results at the All England Club. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Lesley Kerkhove (Netherlands) beat Sabina Sharipova (Uzbekistan) 6-4 6-4 Zhang Kailin (China) beat Risa Ozaki (Japan) 6-2 6-4 Nao Hibino (Japan) beat 1-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) walkover
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 6-4 3-6 7-6(1) 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Mischa Zverev (Germany) 6-4 6-3 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 6-3 7-6(4) Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) beat 7-Jack Sock (U.S.) 3-6 6-2 6-1 4-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat Gilles Simon (France) 7-6(7) 6-3