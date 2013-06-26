LONDON, June 26 Former Wimbledon champion and third seed Maria Sharapova was knocked out of the tournament in the second round by Portuguese qualifier Michelle Larcher De Brito on a dramatic Wednesday.

The tall Russian was scheduled on Court Two and never looked happy against a tenacious opponent ranked 131 in the world, losing 6-3 6-4 to leave the women's draw in tatters after the earlier withdrawal of second seed Victoria Azarenka.

Former world No.1 Sharapova needed treatment when trailing 4-3 in the second set after slipping and doing the splits behind the baseline, holding her hip after tumbling to the ground.

She went off court to be treated and resumed after a near 10-minute stoppage but the 2004 champion could not avoid one of her worst results at the All England Club. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)