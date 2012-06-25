Tennis-Carreno Busta downs Norwegian teen to reach Rio final
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 25 Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta came from a set down to beat Norwegian teenager Casper Ruud 2-6 7-5 6-0 and reach the final of the Rio Open on Saturday.
LONDON, June 25 World number one Maria Sharapova made a brisk start to her Wimbledon campaign on Monday with a 6-2 6-3 defeat of Australian Anastasia Rodionova on Centre Court.
The top seed was 4-0 up with only a point dropped in the first set and made it 5-0 with equal ease before meeting some brief resistance, with Rodionova holding serve and then breaking for 5-2.
The first two games of the second set went with serve before the powerful Russian romped into a 5-1 lead.
Rodionova delayed the inevitable with a break for 5-2, and then held serve for 5-3, before the French Open champion reasserted herself and served out with an ace.
Sharapova, the champion in 2004, turned to wave and blow kisses at the crowd, who gave her a standing ovation, before departing after one hour 10 minutes on court.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat 5-Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-1 6-4 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Casper Ruud (Norway) 2-6 7-5 6-0
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(2)