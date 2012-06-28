LONDON, June 28 Top seed Maria Sharapova overcame a second-set wobble to beat Tsvetana Pironkova 7-6 6-7 6-0 and reach the Wimbledon third round on Thursday.

The match was halted on Wednesday evening with the Russian leading 3-1 in the second set but she lost the first two games to allow Bulgarian Pironkova, a Wimbledon semi-finalist two years ago, a foothold.

Pironkova relied on her powerful serve to cause Sharapova problems and the world number one double-faulted three times in the tiebreak on the way to losing it 7-3.

Sharapova, Wimbledon champion in 2004, regrouped quickly, however, and roared through the third set in 29 minutes to set up a match against Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei.

"I started so slowly today and she came out firing today and yesterday," the French Open champion said. "It's always difficult to stop a match especially when you have the momentum.

"I wanted to start strong today but it didn't happen for me," Sharapova added. "My serve let me down in the tiebreaker."

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)